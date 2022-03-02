Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB stock opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of -198.70 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $3,227,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,295 shares of company stock valued at $109,376,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

