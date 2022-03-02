Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

