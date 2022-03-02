Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 876.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,478,000 after buying an additional 1,672,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.