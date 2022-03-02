Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

