Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $160.91 and a one year high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

