Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRCC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

