America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 134,076 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATAX. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

About America First Multifamily Investors (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.