Barclays Lowers Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $189.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $212.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 564.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

