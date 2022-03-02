Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,388,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 331,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 261,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola purchased 6,100 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

