Ellipsis Hits Market Capitalization of $108.04 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $108.04 million and $18.33 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00035219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00105891 BTC.

EPS is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 632,986,104 coins and its circulating supply is 610,383,323 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

