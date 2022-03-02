The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $145.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.