Cowen Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.83.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,670.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.20. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $475,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,640 shares of company stock worth $110,386,791. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.