Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Alight stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

