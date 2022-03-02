Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TPRKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($24.22) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,600.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.