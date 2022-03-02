Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JAMF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Jamf stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $423,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

