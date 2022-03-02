Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:RAND opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $226,687. Insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

