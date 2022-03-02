Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BRKR opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,595 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

