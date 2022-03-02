Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCSA. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vacasa alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCSA stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.