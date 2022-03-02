Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of DECK opened at $271.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.49 and a 200 day moving average of $372.48. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $267.08 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

