Cetera Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,687,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

