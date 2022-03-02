Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 814,198 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

