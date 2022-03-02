Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,409 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

IYY stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.95. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

