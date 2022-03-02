GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

GDRX opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -239.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 167,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

