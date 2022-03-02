Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIL stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $49.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

