Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $110.83. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

