BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 33,468 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 223.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Futu by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,480,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Futu by 10.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $181.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUTU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Futu Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.