BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.67 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.41. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

