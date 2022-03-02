BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,684 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Clorox by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.