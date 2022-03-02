Atria Investments LLC Sells 6,943 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,514,000 after buying an additional 176,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

