Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,306 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Flex by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Flex by 128.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 21.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

