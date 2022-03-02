BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 109,717 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Avangrid by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 622,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE AGR opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 85.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.