Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 18,948 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

