Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Raises Dividend to €0.01 Per Share

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.0056. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON UPR opened at GBX 288 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 355.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £786.28 million and a PE ratio of 30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15. Uniphar has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 416 ($5.58).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

