Ramsay Health Care Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

RMYHY stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

