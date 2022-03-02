Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 449000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market cap of C$418.26 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
