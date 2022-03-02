Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Monday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CYFL opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

