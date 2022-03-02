Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Monday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
OTCMKTS:CYFL opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.
About Century Financial (Get Rating)
