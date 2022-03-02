Navient Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NAVI opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Navient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,022 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Navient by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 115,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

