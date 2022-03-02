Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Drops By 79.2%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PSAGU opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSAGU. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

