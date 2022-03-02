Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

