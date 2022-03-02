Short Interest in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Rises By 225.8%

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,800 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the January 31st total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

PCYG stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $119.41 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Park City Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

