Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $23.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Cardiff Oncology worth $23,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 178,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 332,753 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

