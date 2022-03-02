Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 274,260 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 691.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 594.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.