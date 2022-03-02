Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $310.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.36. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.77 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.