Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $27,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,738 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

