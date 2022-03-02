Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,934 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 104.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Thermon Group stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

