Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 264,117 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,117 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $28,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

