Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,434 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

