Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total value of $3,580,744.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,380 shares of company stock valued at $54,982,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

