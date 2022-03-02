Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

