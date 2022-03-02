Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $88.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

